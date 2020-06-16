New Releases for 6/17/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 6/17/20!



ARCHIE: 1955 (TR)

From the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Can a rocking teenager from a small, sleepy town find fame and fortune through this new phenomenon called “rock and roll”? When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he’s got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy. Collects the complete 5-issue Archie: 1955 mini-series.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Tom Grummet, Ray-Anthony Height, Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Joe Eisma, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Digital Exclusive On-Sale Date: 6/17

144 pp, Full Color

$7.99 US

Vampironica: New Blood #4 (of 4)

The clock is ticking on Veronica Lodge as she learns the terrible secrets hidden deep in her family’s history—and comes to understand that her horrifying past isn’t as distant as she’d like. Now, if she wants to keeps her family and friends safe, Veronica will face her most chilling challenge yet.

Script: Frank Tieri and Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Vic Malhotra, Lisa Sterle

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #280

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Telethon Trouble!” Betty & Veronica have volunteered to answer phones at the local telethon. The girls are eager to do their civic duty—especially since their favorite band will be performing! But Betty and Veronica may end up doing more than just answering phones when there’s trouble at the telethon!

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

