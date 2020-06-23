New Releases for 6/24/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 6/24/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #100

We’re celebrating this landmark 100th issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST with some special action-packed Archie stories. Plus: cameos from some very special characters!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARCHIE’S WEDDING ALBUM

It’s wedding season and Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of the Riverdale crew have wedding fever! From glimpses into the future married lives of our teens to bridesmaid dress dilemmas in this digital collection of stories that will have you hearing wedding bells!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/24

$5.99

Digital Exclusive

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: GEEKS & GAMES #1

Get ready for some hi-tech hijinks in this issue of ARCHIE & FRIENDS! Get hooked on the latest video game craze Forknite, meet Archie’s new, unusual pet, try to find something that was gone in a flash and hunt down some hamburgers with your very own phone in these tech-savvy stories!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Angelo DeCesare,

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Vincent Lovallo

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/24

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #309

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Dogging the Cat Burglar!” Archie is dog-sitting his best friend Jughead’s beloved pooch Hot Dog. Will Hot Dog and Vegas become a dynamic doggy duo? Find out when these two are put to the ultimate test in canine loyalty!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

LIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TP)

The original LIFE WITH ARCHIE series was home to the wildest alternate reality takes on the Riverdale gang. From spies to superheroes, this comic showcased stories readers never dreamed of! Relive those far-out tales in this second graphic novel collection featuring select stories.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Samm Schwartz

978-1-68255-813-3

$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/24

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES