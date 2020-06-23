New Releases for 6/24/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 6/24/20!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #100
We’re celebrating this landmark 100th issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST with some special action-packed Archie stories. Plus: cameos from some very special characters!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/24
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Read it on ComiXology!
Read it on the Archie Comics App!
Order a subscription from the Archie Web Store!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARCHIE’S WEDDING ALBUM
It’s wedding season and Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of the Riverdale crew have wedding fever! From glimpses into the future married lives of our teens to bridesmaid dress dilemmas in this digital collection of stories that will have you hearing wedding bells!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 6/24
$5.99
Digital Exclusive
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Read it on ComiXology!
Read it on the Archie Comics App!
PREVIEW PAGES
AVAILABLE AT COMIC SHOPS BEGINNING 6/24
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: GEEKS & GAMES #1
Get ready for some hi-tech hijinks in this issue of ARCHIE & FRIENDS! Get hooked on the latest video game craze Forknite, meet Archie’s new, unusual pet, try to find something that was gone in a flash and hunt down some hamburgers with your very own phone in these tech-savvy stories!
Script: Francis Bonnet, Angelo DeCesare,
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Vincent Lovallo
Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/24
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #309
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Dogging the Cat Burglar!” Archie is dog-sitting his best friend Jughead’s beloved pooch Hot Dog. Will Hot Dog and Vegas become a dynamic doggy duo? Find out when these two are put to the ultimate test in canine loyalty!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/24
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Read it on the Archie Comics App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
LIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TP)
The original LIFE WITH ARCHIE series was home to the wildest alternate reality takes on the Riverdale gang. From spies to superheroes, this comic showcased stories readers never dreamed of! Relive those far-out tales in this second graphic novel collection featuring select stories.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Samm Schwartz
978-1-68255-813-3
$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/24
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order from your favorite online retailer!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES