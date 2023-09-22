Sabrina Spellman returns for a bewitching holiday special!

Kelly Thompson and Veronica Fish reunite on their fan-favorite series in December!

Archie Comics invites you to come home to Greendale for the holidays with the release of an all-new SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH HOLIDAY SPECIAL this December! The one-shot comic marks a long-awaited return to the world of the smash-hit 2019 SABRINA comic book series, including a new story by its creative team, writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and artists Veronica and Andy Fish (Spider-Woman), with a backup tale by writer Danielle Paige (Dorothy Must Die) and artist Veronica Johnson.

“It’s a total joy to return to Sabrina’s world, and doing it with Veronica is the only way I would have wanted to come back,” Thompson said. Veronica Fish added, “Going back to Sabrina’s world, getting to work with Kelly and the Archie team is truly something special. These kinds of opportunities are rare, and I’m very grateful for them.”

The 2019 series by Thompson and Fish featured a modernized take on Archie’s classic witch characters, and put Sabrina in the lead as a magical girl learning to use her fantastic powers and protect her small town from the dangers of dark magic and those who wield it. The SABRINA HOLIDAY SPECIAL picks up those threads, as Sabrina and her friends at boarding school have to stop an otherworldly monster on the Winter Solstice, one of the most important winter holidays, especially to witches!

“It’s a pleasure to return to the world of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH,” said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. “And what better time to do so than the Solstice, a time of rebirth and celebration? I’m so excited to dive back into the beautiful world Kelly Thompson and Veronica and Andy Fish created for Sabrina, this time taking her to a new school and witnessing a new chapter in her life. I know the rest of the world will be as excited to spend some quality holiday time with Sabrina as I am. ‘Tis the season for bewitching!”

And as a treat for longtime Sabrina fans, the special backup story by Paige and Johnson is a rare glimpse of Sabrina’s aunts Hilda and Zelda in their younger days, breaking the rules of their coven to go to a school dance on the longest night of the year. “I’ve always been obsessed with Sabrina’s Aunts, the witches that helped shape her into the character that we love so much,” Paige said. “So, stepping back in time and getting to see a young Hilda and Zelda making magic and maybe a little trouble was truly an honor for me as a writer and a forever fan.”

“This is our first time working with artist Veronica Johnson,” Rotante added, “and we’re so excited to bring her into the fold and see her take on the Sabrina universe. Veronica is doing a bewitching job on her designs of Hilda and Zelda at Sabrina’s age!”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch debuted in 1962’s ARCHIE’S MAD HOUSE #22, in a story by George Gladir and Dan DeCarlo. She went on to captivate fans for decades with magical adventures in comics, TV animation, a hit sitcom, and the blockbuster Netflix streaming series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka. That series was inspired by an Archie Horror comic of the same name by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack. The 2019 Thompson/Fish series served to update the character but with more fantasy elements than horror.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH HOLIDAY SPECIAL, with an open-to-order variant cover by Laura Braga, colors by Matt Herms and lettering by Jack Morelli, releases December 13 in comic shops nationwide and will be available for pre-order in comics shops starting Friday, September 22.



SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

