New Archie Comics Coming in December 2023

In December's new releases, Sabrina battles baddies on the longest night of the year, the Mighty Crusaders celebrate Christmas, and we meet the naughty doubles of Jingles and Sugarplum!

Information listed below is subject to change.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

Celebrate the winter solstice with Sabrina Spellman in this special holiday one-shot that returns to the acclaimed world of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series! First, in “The Longest Night,” at Sabrina’s magic boarding school, she and her friends work together on the longest night of the year to save their friend enthralled by a dark and clever Beast, impossible to kill in his own world, and difficult to kill in our own. Then, in “A Very Spellman Solstice,” a flash backstory shows young Zelda and Hilda breaking tradition to go to a school dance, but when Hilda joins forces with one of the ghosts of Solstice past, it curses their night out. Writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish return for another bewitching Sabrina story, along with the team of writer Danielle Paige and artist Veronica Johnson for a festive flashback story!

Script: Kelly Thompson, Danielle Paige

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Veronica Johnson, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Cover: Laura Braga

On Sale Date: 12/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Christmas Chaos!” Christmas goes from nice to naughty for Archie and his friends when Jingles and Sugarplum are replaced by their bizzarro counterparts Jangles and Sourplum and a cranky ol’ version of Santa called Grumpus! All that plus more holiday hijinks!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Steven Butler, Lily Butler

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S PEP COMICS (TPB)

It was the series that changed comics forever, with the first showcase of everyone’s favorite redheaded teen! PEP COMICS is the latest cornerstone title to join the Archie Comics Presents line. Originally running from 1940 all the way into the ’80s, this title was the platform for Archie’s first appearance in 1941, and introduced many of the Riverdale citizens that the world still follows over 80 years later. This collection contains the best Archie stories found in the original series, and illustrates how the characters evolved during that run.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Samm Schwartz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-871-5

$11.99 US / $15.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/27

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #346

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, will Jaguar be able to tighten his belt in time to save Christmas, or is it up to Jughead and Archie? Buckle up for this one, it’s sure to be a bumpy ride! Then Moose helps the gang in a holiday marathon event to benefit sight-impaired children, cohosted by Carla Teal. But this isn’t your standard marathon—it’s filled with traps and obstacles galore!

Script: Bill Golliher, Alex Simmons

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/13

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, it’s New Year’s Day, and Moose is on his way to a date with Midge—but what starts out as a normal day leads to a snowy adventure! Then, Can Veronica end the year without breaking her last New Year’s resolution? The answer could mean disaster for Young Doctor Masters!

Script: Dan Parent, Craig Boldman

Art: Dan Parent, Pat Kennedy, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #31

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, there’s a winter carnival in town, complete with a Tunnel of Love attraction run by a mysterious mystical woman. When Archie hops on the ride with Penny and Ginger, they each see a future with Archie! Then, Betty and Veronica are helping Ivette Velez, aka the Jaguar, do some last-minute gift shopping—but an appearance from the original Jaguar, Ralph Hardy, threaten to throw their plans awry!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.