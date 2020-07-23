October 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in October 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE (TR)

There’s a new girl in Riverdale and she’s turning heads—and NOT everyone is happy about that! Who is Katy Keene and why is she so Insta-famous and beloved in Riverdale? And, moreover, why is she quickly becoming Archie’s biggest competition? Find out in this brand new collection from the creative team of writers Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta and artist Laura Braga! Collects the full four-issue Archie and Katy Keene mini-series (Archie #710 – #713).

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

978-1-64576-948-4

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On Sale Date: 10/21

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA PRESENTS: MADAM SATAN ONE-SHOT



From the world of the hit series CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comes MADAM SATAN. The Queen of Hell has had enough playing second fiddle to the Devil himself and is ready to take matters into her own hands! Will Madam Satan prove herself to be the most powerful being of the Underworld? Find out in this terrifying one-shot tale!

Script: Eliot Rahal

Art: Julius Ohta, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

MADAM SATAN ONE-SHOT CVR A Reg: Julius Ohta

MADAM SATAN ONE-SHOT CVR B Var: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 10/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #4 (of 5)

Sabrina Spellman has always had her aunts to guide her, but with nobody to trust, and time running out, she’ll have to see what she’s made of all on her own if she’s to save her friends, and Greendale itself from the clutches of a magic-based serial killer. But is it already too late? Has Sabrina already fallen into the killer’s trap herself?!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #4 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #4 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #4 CVR C Var: Richard Ortiz

On Sale Date: 10/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS LEAP (TR)

LEAP into over 400 full-color pages of Archie’s most hilarious and timeless tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-960-6

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/28

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #314

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Problem with Pumpkin!” Archie finally loses it with everyone’s fall obsession of everything pumpkin! He swears off pumpkin and insists on everyone doing the same… that is until he tries Betty’s pumpkin doughnuts!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/21

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST: JUGHEAD #2

The celebrations in preparation for Archie Comics’ 80th Anniversary continue with the second issue of this special new digest series! The Archie Showcase digest series will place the spotlight on Archie Comics’ hottest characters—this time featuring Archie’s laidback best pal Jughead Jones! This digest collects the most memorable stories, including some special cameos, fun and games and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 10/7

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (2020) #1

Watch out for monsters among us and creatures that go bump in this night in this collection of horrifyingly hilarious Halloween-themed stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/7

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #288

BRAND NEW STORY: “Fall Back, Fashion Forward!” The Riverdale Fall Fashion Show is approaching and Veronica’s having major creative fashion block! Betty convinces her to reach out to her fashionista cousin Harper for some help. But when the designs are a hit, will Veronica be willing to share the spotlight?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/28

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285

BRAND NEW STORY: “Season of the Witch” When Veronica buys an antique locket with a photo of a mysterious woman inside, she gets more than she bargained for when it turns out that the locket used to belong to a legendary witch that lived in Riverdale!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/14

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.