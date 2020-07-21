New Releases for 7/22/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/22/20!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE & FRIENDS FOREVER (TP)
When Archie and his friends get together, there’s always an adventure to be had! From musical endeavors to epic beach parties, from school shenanigans to travelling the globe, there’s never a dull moment with Archie and his Riverdale pals ‘n’ gals!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-942-2
$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN
6 x 9”
120 pp, Full Color
On-Sale Date: 7/22
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #101
There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find them all right here! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast — this issue places a special focus on Archie’s BFF, the ever-hungry Jughead Jones!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/22
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
AVAILABLE AT COMIC SHOPS BEGINNING 7/22
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS JUMP (TP)
JUMP into the fun in this all-new collection of some of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories! This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 75+ years.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-991-0
$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
416 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/22
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #100
We’re celebrating this landmark 100th issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST with some special action-packed Archie stories. Plus: cameos from some very special characters!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/22
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.