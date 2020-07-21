New Releases for 7/22/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/22/20!



ARCHIE & FRIENDS FOREVER (TP)

When Archie and his friends get together, there’s always an adventure to be had! From musical endeavors to epic beach parties, from school shenanigans to travelling the globe, there’s never a dull moment with Archie and his Riverdale pals ‘n’ gals!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-942-2

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

On-Sale Date: 7/22

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #101

There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find them all right here! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast — this issue places a special focus on Archie’s BFF, the ever-hungry Jughead Jones!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS JUMP (TP)

JUMP into the fun in this all-new collection of some of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories! This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 75+ years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-991-0

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/22

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #100

We’re celebrating this landmark 100th issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST with some special action-packed Archie stories. Plus: cameos from some very special characters!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

