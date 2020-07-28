New Releases for 7/29/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/29/20!



ARCHIE #713 – Archie and Katy Keene Part 4

Katy Keene is missing in New York City! After rejecting a major opportunity in the fashion biz, Katy has run off into the night. Archie and the gang search for Katy and soon find out that things are more complicated than they seem.

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Andrew Pepoy, Paul Renaud

On Sale Date: 7/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #1

As we gear up for Archie Comics’ 80th Anniversary, we’re celebrating early with this new special digest! The Archie Showcase digest series will place the spotlight on Archie Comics’ hottest characters—starting with the man himself, Archie Andrews! This digest collects the most memorable stories, including some special cameos, fun and games and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 7/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

FCBD 2020 ARCHIE BLUE RIBBON PRESENTS

Archie launches the “Blue Ribbon” line of original graphic novels in this special one-shot for Free Comic Book Day, starting with a pair of all-new stories from the worlds of Betty & Veronica: The Bond of Friendship and The CW’s Riverdale! Be the first to get a glimpse at stories by Micol Ostow, Jamie Rotante, Brittney Williams, Thomas Pitilli, and more! Plus, get a sneak peek at Scholastic’s original Archie titles coming soon to comic shops!

Script: Micol Ostow, Jamie L Rotante

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Brittney Williams

Cover: Thomas Pitilli, Brittney Williams

Available starting 7/29

FREE

COSMO: THE MIGHTY MARTIAN (TP)

Cosmo is the adventurous, quick-witted captain of his Martian crew. Together, they travel space in search of adventure and to help those in need! Cosmo’s strength and leadership are tested as the villainous forces of Venus threaten the universe, as well as the thing Cosmo treasures most: his friends! In order to protect them, the Mighty Martian will have to seek out ancient treasures, battle monstrous mutants and go beyond brave in this adventure-filled, all-ages follow-up to the award-winning COSMO VOL. 1: SPACE ACES! Collects the full five-issue COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN mini-series.

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Digital Exclusive On Sale Date: 7/29

160-page, full color graphic novel

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS SABRINA MANGA: COLOR COLLECTION VOL. 1

Following the adventures of teenage witch, Sabrina, and her wacky aunts and talking cat! Sabrina Spellman is your average teenager by day, attending Greendale High where her crush Harvey plays for the school basketball team. But by night, Sabrina enters the magic realm where she hones her witchcraft and attends charm school with the handsome and mysterious Shinji! Start from the very beginning as Sabrina deals with her two eccentric aunts and her conflicting lives in the Mortal and Magic realms, presented with a manga-style makeover, collected in full-color!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Tania Del Rio, Jim Amash, Jason Jensen, and Teresa Davidson

Cover: Tania Del Rio

Digital Exclusive On Sale Date: 7/29

270-page, full-color comic

$5.99

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #9

Summer is here and what better way to kick it off than with a brand new Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest! This issue features classic fun in the sun tales about summer camp and vacation—with a few weird and wacky stories to boot!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

