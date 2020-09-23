Archie Unlimited lets you read thousands of digital comics (with new issues added every week!) for one low monthly price, right on the Archie Comics App!

Check out the list below to see the new comic books just added for your reading pleasure and click the images to open the books in the Archie Comics App!

New to Archie Unlimited – 9/21/20

Archie by Nick Spencer Volume 2: Archie and Sabrina

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #308

Archie’s Girls Betty & Veronica #71

Archie’s Girls Betty & Veronica #72

Complete Sabrina the Teenage Witch: 1972-1973

Super Duck #1

Coming Next Week (9/28) to Archie Unlimited