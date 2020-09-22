New Releases for 9/23/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/23/20!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
Sabrina: Something Wicked #3 (of 5)
Sabrina sets off on her own to unravel both the secrets behind Radka and Ren’s transformations and the mystery of an apparent supernatural serial killer plaguing Greendale, she finds her two mysteries may in fact be connected… and she doesn’t like the answers. Feeling like she has nowhere to turn, Sabrina finds herself confiding in Ren and further complicating her already messy love triangle of a life.
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Vincenzo Federici
On Sale Date: 9/23
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Order a copy from the Archie Web Store – COMING SOON!
Get it at your local comic book shop!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
Vampironica: New Blood (TP)
Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover! Collects the full four-issue Vampironica: New Blood miniseries.
Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci
Art: Audrey Mok, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
978-1-64576-952-1
$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
120 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/23
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order online from the Archie Comics Store! – COMING SOON
Pre-order at your local comic shop!
Pre-order a copy from your preferred online retailer!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #287
You can’t beat 100+ pages of fun and fashion! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/23
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a subscription direct from Archie Comics!
Buy a copy from your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
PREVIEW PAGES
CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!