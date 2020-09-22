New Releases for 9/23/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/23/20!



Sabrina: Something Wicked #3 (of 5)

Sabrina sets off on her own to unravel both the secrets behind Radka and Ren’s transformations and the mystery of an apparent supernatural serial killer plaguing Greendale, she finds her two mysteries may in fact be connected… and she doesn’t like the answers. Feeling like she has nowhere to turn, Sabrina finds herself confiding in Ren and further complicating her already messy love triangle of a life.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Vincenzo Federici

On Sale Date: 9/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Vampironica: New Blood (TP)

Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover! Collects the full four-issue Vampironica: New Blood miniseries.

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-64576-952-1

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/23

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #287

You can’t beat 100+ pages of fun and fashion! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

