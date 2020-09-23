Archie Comics titles to release day-and-date on comiXology Unlimited

Publisher is first to release content simultaneously with print on the streaming comics service

Archie Comics, home to some of pop culture’s most beloved characters, is expanding its availability on comiXology, the leading digital comics service. Starting September 23, with the publication of Sabrina: Something Wicked #3, comiXology will release new titles on comiXology Unlimited the same day they are available in print. The new initiative marks the first time a major U.S. publisher has made content available day-and-date with the subscription-based streaming service. ComiXology Unlimited users can now read the full Archie library including the critically acclaimed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Afterlife With Archie, Jughead’s Time Police, and tie-ins to the smash hit CW series, Riverdale.

Members of comiXology Unlimited can access over 25,000 comics, graphic novels and manga for $5.99 a month with a 30-day free trial at comixology.com/unlimited. Archie fans can now read Archie comics at no additional cost with comiXology Unlimited or with a la carte purchase on comiXology, giving readers maximum flexibility. Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of moves making Archie a trendsetter in the digital comics space. Archie was the first publisher to go day-and-date with digital releases in 2010 and the first to publish animated comics with Spotify, the streaming music service.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, Archie’s time-tested, fan-favorite stories have launched world-renowned icons including Riverdale’s “core four” — Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead — as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Katy Keene, Cheryl Blossom, Kevin Keller, and Josie and the Pussycats. Comics featuring all these and many more from the Archie Comics roster will be available to fans as soon as they want, adding to its already expansive selection on comiXology Unlimited.