New Releases for 9/16/20

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: GOOD CITIZENS #1
Betty and Veronica are two best friends with hearts of gold—and this collection of stories proves just that! Watch as the besties volunteer for kids’ summer reading program, run a fundraiser for Riverdale Children’s Hospital, answer phones at a local telethon and donate something near and dear to Veronica to help the less fortunate.
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 9/16
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #313
Have some fun with Archie in this jumbo-size digest! With a blend of modern and classic stories, puzzles, games, and more special features, you’ll be entertained for days!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/16
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
