New Releases for 9/16/20

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: GOOD CITIZENS #1

Betty and Veronica are two best friends with hearts of gold—and this collection of stories proves just that! Watch as the besties volunteer for kids’ summer reading program, run a fundraiser for Riverdale Children’s Hospital, answer phones at a local telethon and donate something near and dear to Veronica to help the less fortunate.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/16

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #313

Have some fun with Archie in this jumbo-size digest! With a blend of modern and classic stories, puzzles, games, and more special features, you’ll be entertained for days!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/16

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!