Archie Comics promotes Jamie L. Rotante and Ron Cacace



Archie Comics is proud to announce the promotion of key staff members to director positions.



• Jamie L. Rotante has been promoted from Editor to Senior Director of Editorial. Rotante will be in charge of the editorial direction for new comics and graphic novel content, working with licensors, and more. Rotante has spent the last 11 years with the company excelling in her various roles as proofreader, editor, and author of the BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS and SENIOR YEAR storylines, where she helped provide a unique take on the legendary characters, in addition to penning Archie’s first original graphic novel, THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP with artist Brittney Williams. Rotante will continue to deploy her excellent attention to detail and harness her organizational skills in her new role as she plots the course for new Archie Comics content, talent, and stories throughout the rest of the company’s 80th anniversary and beyond.

“I’ve spent not only the last eleven years at Archie working with these characters, but the better part of my life as a fan,” said Rotante. “I’m so grateful to Jon Goldwater for giving me countless opportunities to share my ideas and help usher these characters into a new era, and that’s exactly what I plan on continuing. We’re currently in Archie’s landmark 80th year, and while we’re celebrating its history, we’re also looking to its future. I’m honored to help keep these comics current and forward-moving, hoping to reach even more generations of fans to come.”

• Ron Cacace has been promoted from Digital Marketing Manager to Director of Publicity and Social Media. In his new role, Cacace will provide the strategy for the company’s communications, in addition to continuing to manage Archie’s social media presence, foster relationships with key digital partners such as ComiXology, organize in-person & digital events, and more. Cacace helped grow Archie’s social media presence across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram exponentially, producing news-making viral moments, crafting a unique and recognizable voice for the brand, and being hyper-attentive to the needs of the fans. Cacace is the writer of the new webcomic series Bite Sized Archie, drawn by Archie Comics Art Director Vincent Lovallo and published weekly on the brand’s social media pages.

“Comics are my life-long passion and I’m incredibly lucky to be able to share my enthusiasm for the medium and everything Archie Comics has to offer through ridiculous tweets, overwritten press releases, rambling quotes and more,” said Cacace. “Our goal is to find fun and exciting ways to welcome new Archie Comics readers to the fold while continuing to put smiles on the faces of our dedicated fans. When we engage openly and honestly with our community, it creates a lasting connection that is invaluable. That’s something I’m excited to double-down on as we move forward with new projects in all areas of the company.”