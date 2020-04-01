New Releases for 4/1/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale via the Archie Online Store, select comic shops and digital platforms beginning 4/1/20!



Sabrina: Something Wicked #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Because you demanded it: Volume Two of the critically acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish! Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Rebekah Isaacs, Marguerite Sauvage, Cameron Stewart

On Sale Date: 4/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #5 (of 5)

The Martian crew has been captured by the Venusian Queen Hesper and her Battle Princesses! Cosmo is faced with a difficult choice when Hesper offers him a position of power as her loyal King in exchange for the release of his friends! Will Cosmo prove himself to be the mightiest Martian?! The confrontation on Venus ends here!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Eva Cabrera, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 4/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Clothes-Minded!” Betty and Veronica are racking up community service hours sorting donated clothing at the local thrift store, but you can’t expect Veronica to be surrounded by clothing and not bring her keen fashion sense into the mix!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

THE NEW ARCHIES (TP)

Take a trip back in time to Riverdale Middle School with The New Archies! Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang were just as goofy then as they are now as high school students! Can Ms. Grundy keep her class under control? Revisit these fun tales in this graphic novel collection featuring select stories.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-809-6

$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 4/1

