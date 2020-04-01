Archie Comics and Threadless debut new apparel designs

Archie Comics, home of some of the most beloved characters in pop culture, has introduced a new line of comics-inspired apparel and accessories in partnership with the artist-focused ecommerce company Threadless. As the iconic publisher approaches its 80th anniversary with several smash hit TV series on the air, the revamped collection gives Riverdale fans of all ages a new way to celebrate Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the gang.

The new Archie Comics-themed items feature unexpected fun takes on the classic Archie characters including Tarot card-inspired designs, classic logo artwork, cheerleading and biker art styles, and art from the recent Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic book series reboot, all available now at archiecomics.threadless.com.

“Times are tough and at Threadless, we want to help. We’re refocusing our entire company to help support independent artists and small businesses who are hurting the most right now.”, says Jake Nickell, Threadless Founder & CEO. “We’re excited to see Archie Comics develop this amazing line of merch for their fans. I’m loving the Tarot card designs!”

The partnership dovetails with an expanded effort by Threadless to promote and support its network of independent artists who may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, many of whom rely in part on the company’s wide-reaching ecommerce platform for income. The new Community Action Plan includes a significant increase in earnings for artists of up to 60%, via reduction in base apparel fees through May 31. Threadless is also now offering free online shop set-up as part of this program, and as always, zero out-of-pocket expenses. Threadless’ services are also available to small businesses who could benefit from merchandise sales featuring their logo or other brand owned artwork.

Anyone in need of a new Threadless Artist Shop can email start@threadless.com to reach a sales associate and get started.