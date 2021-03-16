New Releases for 3/17/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 3/17/21!



Sabrina: Something Wicked (TP)

Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their . . . supernatural problem, her aunts are suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?! Find out in this highly demanded second volume of the critically acclaimed SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish!

Collects Sabrina: Something Wicked #1-5

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

978-1-64576-962-0

$14.99 US

6 x 9 ”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/17

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #3

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Guys?” We revisit “Reversedale” in this alternate reality story that turns the classic Archie/Betty/Veronica love triangle on its head! Who will win the heart of Riverdale’s most popular redhead Archina? Will it be Beau or Vernon?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

