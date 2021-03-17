America’s first patriotic superhero returns in June from Rob Liefeld and Archie Comics

America’s first patriotic superhero THE SHIELD returns this June in a new one-shot comic that kicks off a re-imagined MIGHTY CRUSADERS mini-series from Archie Comics and legendary writer/artist Rob Liefeld.



The four-issue series of one-shots spanning the MIGHTY CRUSADERS assortment of superhero characters begins on June 30 with the launch of THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1, featuring variant covers by Liefeld and a host of renowned industry talent.

This series of action-packed one-shots will shine a spotlight on the deep bench of superhero characters in the Archie Comics library, who share a long and storied history alongside the company’s more familiar teen & romance publications, while remaining open and accessible to new readers.

Archie Comics is working with comic shop retailers to host virtual events, create exclusive variant covers for their stores, and deliver unique one-of-a-kind items timed to THE SHIELD ONE-SHOT’s launch. Additional information for retailers will arrive in an upcoming Archie Comics Retailer Newsletter blast.

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1 is available for pre-order now from the Archie Comics Online Store.

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1

FIRST ISSUE IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES OF MIGHTY CRUSADERS ONE-SHOTS BY ROB LIEFELD! Legendary, best-selling author and comic creator Rob Liefeld reimagines Archie’s iconic Mighty Crusaders library of characters in this new comic book series, starting with America’s first patriotic superhero: The Shield!

Script: Rob Liefeld

Art: Rob Liefeld, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Rob Liefeld

CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

CVR C Var: Aaron Lopresti

CVR D Var: David Mack

CVR E Var: Jerry Ordway

CVR F Var: Top Secret Rob Liefeld

CVR G Var: Sketch Variant

CVR H Var: Blank Variant

On Sale Date: 6/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.