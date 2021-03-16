Archie celebrates the past, present and future for Free Comic Book Day 2021

Special one-shot issue to be offered for free in participating comic book stores in August.

Archie Comics is looking to the past, present, and future as it celebrates Archie Andrews’ 80th Anniversary and the return of Free Comic Book Day on August 14th, 2021 with the release of a special one-shot comic in the traditional Archie art style!

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is an annual tradition at comic shops throughout North America where fans can pick up a wide array of comic books for free, and Archie Comics is proud to be a GOLD sponsor of the event once again with the appropriately titled ARCHIE: PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE FUN! one-shot featuring an all-new cover by legendary artist Dan Parent.

The special FCBD issue will feature stories celebrating the various incarnations of Archie and friends from the past 80 years of comics, television, animation and more, along with a preview of the new EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE ONE-SHOT by Fred Van Lente and Dan Parent, hitting shops in June as part of the company’s 80th anniversary publishing plans.

Visit a participating comic book store for Free Comic Book Day on August 14th and follow Archie Comics on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest news.

Archie: Past, Present, and Future Fun!

It’s the crisis of infinite Archies! Celebrate 80 years of the Riverdale Gang with this tale featuring a dimension-hopping Archie Andrews in his quest to save the multiverse. Then, witness Archie go toe-to-toe with… himself?! May the best Archie win! Plus, get a preview of the newest Archie One-Shot in shops! This title includes several versions of Archie (from classic to TV to horror) and showcases his evolution as a character over eight decades, all while being a tie-in to the company’s 80th Anniversary plans.

Script: Bill Golliher, Angelo DeCesare, Fred Van Lente

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Available in comic book shops on August 14, 2021