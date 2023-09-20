New Archie Comics Releases for 9/20/23

The gang goes back to freshman year, our most villainous hero returns, and Christmas comes early in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 20, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

After Madam Satan waged war on Baxter High, Hell descended upon earth, and even she isn’t safe. Madam Satan seeks refuge from the forces of Lucifer in a random suburban home… and who she meets there is surprising. But is this powerful person a friend or foe? And can the two of them work together to summon Eldritch Terrors and stop Satan’s rampage?

Script: Eliot Rahal

Art: Vincenzo Federici

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincenzo Federici

Variant Cover: Soo Lee

On Sale Date: 9/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

Collected for the first time in digest format… travel back in time to Archie Andrews’ freshman year of high school! See how the gang first met, the beginnings of the eternal love triangle, the introduction of Mr. Weatherbee as principal of Riverdale High, the formation of Moose and Midge’s relationship (and Reggie’s subsequent schemes to split them up), and other Archie staples!

Script: Batton Lash, Various

Pencils: Bill Galvan, Various

Inks: Bob Smith, Various

Colors: Glenn Whitmore, Various

Letters: Jack Morelli, Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 9/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of the gang from Riverdale are known around the world for their festive adventures and merry mis-adventures! We continue the age-old tradition of celebrating Christmas with stories that best exemplify the season, from sleigh rides, to caroling and even visits from the big man in red himself! All that plus special appearances from Christmas characters like Jingles the Elf and Sugar Plum the fairy! This is the perfect stocking stuffing for anyone on the nice list!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-865-4

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/20

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Your Favorite Bookstore!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS