New Archie Comics Releases for 8/23/23

We’ve got a chilling collection just in time for Spooky Season and two new super-adventures in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 23, 2023:

Welcome to the chilling world of Archie Horror, where demons roam the earth and terrifying tall tales come to life. From robotic rogues and inter-dimensional interlopers to sinister sorcerers and macabre mystics, this anthology collection has everything your horror-hungry heart desires.

Riverdale and its surrounding areas are known to be hotbeds of strange happenings and paranormal activity, but sometimes things get downright disturbing, and even the most pure-hearted can’t be saved. Join a murderer’s row of comics talent on a spine-chilling guided tour into the realms of the unknown, led by the masters of Archie Horror: Madam Satan and Jinx Holliday (plus everyone’s favorite talking cat, Salem)!

Featuring a cover by Archie Horror legend ROBERT HACK and the work of CULLEN BUNN, CASEY GILLY, FRANK TIERI, MAGDALENE VISAGGIO, LIANA KANGAS, JOE EISMA, SINA GRACE, ELIOT RAHAL, and many more!

Collects seven killer comics: Madam Satan, Chilling Adventures in Sorcery, Jinx: Grim Fairy Tales, Weirder Mysteries, Chilling Adventures of Salem, The Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery, Happy Horror Days.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Robert Hack

978-1-64576-859-3

$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

160 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/23

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Betty wants to know why Veronica hasn’t told her more about the mysterious Ghost Fox. Can Shinji Patton be sly enough to outwit everyone in Riverdale from discovering his secret identity? Then, Captain Valor, along with Little Betty and Little Veronica, are entrusted with a task of utmost importance: keep Hiram Lodge’s rare Egyptian vase safe until it can be taken to a museum!

Script: Bill Golliher, Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/23

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

