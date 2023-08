The Archie Horror line has been conjuring the scariest stories in Riverdale for almost ten years now, and just in time for spooky season, we have a spectacular paperback collection of our most terrifying recent hits!

Featuring short stories and one-shots starring Salem, Madam Satan, Jinx Holliday, and many MANY more, the book is perfect for coffee tables next to that overflowing candy bowl on Halloween night.

You can start reading with the preview below, and then grab your copy right here!