New Archie Comics Coming in November 2023

In November’s new releases, Darkling gets her own solo adventure, the Pussycats go back to space, and the Christmas cheer is starting to flow! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

DARKLING (ONE-SHOT)

From the outside, Darla Lang looks like a normal college student—save for the peculiar voluminous black cloak she wears everywhere. Her peers and professors chalk this up to Darla’s eccentric, introverted, slightly creepy persona, but Darla is a young woman with a secret… and a mission. Darla’s cloak is actually a mystical artifact that she can use as a melee weapon, trapping her enemies inside and teleporting them away. Darla’s power and connection to the supernatural world have always been a curse, and now she’s enrolled in Ivy Hollow University which harbors some dark secrets of its own. Will Darla find within its hallowed halls the answers to the questions about herself and her powers that she’s been seeking? Darkling mixes superheroics with dark academia from writer Sarah Kuhn (Shadow of the Batgirl, Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story) and artist Carola Borelli (Spider-Woman).

Script: Sarah Kuhn

Art: Carola Borelli

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Maria Sanapo

Variant Cover: David Mack

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JOSIE ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “ROCK Cats!” Josie & the Pussycats are about to put on the concert of a lifetime… in space! Then, celebrate 60 years of Josie McCoy with some iconic classic stories!

Script: Holly G!

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COLOSSAL DIGEST PACK

Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-869-2

$19.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4-7/8 x 6-9/16”

768 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/15

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #345

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED!? When Ethel reads a rumor online that Santa won’t be delivering presents to Riverdale this year, everyone is up in arms! Could this be true or is it just internet misinformation? Then, the Shield enlists Archie in finding a dangerous artifact before the winter celebration becomes a disaster!

Script: Ron Cacace, Ian Flynn

Art: Rex Lindsey, Pat Kennedy, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 11/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #16: CHRISTMAS STOCKING

Get ready for some more festive fun with Archie and Friends! From ho-ho-ho hijinks to merry mayhem, these fun Christmas-themed stories have it all!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/29

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #319

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, The Shield is looking for the perfect holiday gift. Lucky for her Betty and Veronica are there to help her shop–and stop some shoplifters! Then, on the eve of her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders, a battle with a new super-villain ruins Pow-Girl’s costume so she must turn to Betty & Veronica to save the day.

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Bill Galvan, Stephen Butler

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/15

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #135

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale. Then, a tunnel of love ride at the Riverdale Winter Carnival allows riders to see their romantic futures, including some surprising couples!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Pencils: Steven Butler, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #30

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale. Then, a mystery game taking place at the holiday party at the Lodge Mansion gives Penny Parker some real suspicions. High society will be reeling after this party!

Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

Pencils: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/1

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.