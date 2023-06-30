Darkling (somehow!) hits the beach in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #315!

Darla Lang, a.k.a. the moody, mystical superhero known as Darkling, gets some sun in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #315, much to her dismay!

In the new lead story, “Solar Panic,” by Ian Flynn and Holly G!, Riverdale’s dark princess is trying to do it her way while Archie tries to coax her out from under her umbrella and impress the unflappable superheroine.

Then, Dan Parent’s ongoing saga of Ethel Muggs and her new crush, Kai, continues in another seaside tale, “Just Beachy.” This one features new kid Cassie Cloud, for an extra-fun-packed issue.

You can preview those below, along with the complete Sabrina classic, “Carrying On,” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg. You can grab your own copy right here, and have a sunny, comics-filled weekend!