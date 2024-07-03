Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 7/3/24

Panels from an Archie Comics Story. Betty, Veronica, Cassie, and Ethel are on the beach playing volleyball. Ethel serves and the ball whacks a guy in the back of the head.

The girls try to have an uneventful pool party (good luck!) and Christmas makes an early appearance in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 3, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

 

Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Eliza Han watch fireworks by a lake, leaning on Archie's classic 1960s car. Jughead sits on the ground eating a hamburger. Betty takes a selfie. Archie plays the guitar.

BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Chaos reigns when Betty and Veronica’s plans for a tranquil girls’ night with a few friends are ruined by Archie!

Script: Tom DeFalco
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Holly G!, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Archie and Jughead are wearing Christmas-themed summer wear, including shorts, Santa hats, and ugly Christmas sweaters. They are snowboarding down a slope, smiling.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19: CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Celebrate the holidays while on holiday in this festively fun digest! Archie and the gang are here to cool of you off with some yuletide cheer and season’s greetings while you’re simmering in the sun!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/3
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

