New Archie Comics Releases for 7/3/24

The girls try to have an uneventful pool party (good luck!) and Christmas makes an early appearance in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 3, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Chaos reigns when Betty and Veronica’s plans for a tranquil girls’ night with a few friends are ruined by Archie!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19: CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Celebrate the holidays while on holiday in this festively fun digest! Archie and the gang are here to cool of you off with some yuletide cheer and season’s greetings while you’re simmering in the sun!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/3

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS