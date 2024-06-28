Ghost surfers haunt the beach in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #141!

It looks like we have a ghost surfer problem in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #141 — good thing Fran Frazer is on the case!

When we last saw Detective Fran, she had brought along her cat Stinger to help solve a case on the Riverdale boardwalk, but her summertime sleuthing is just getting started! In “Surf’s Up for the Ghost Surfers” by Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli, she’ll have to assemble a squad of meddling kids to get to the bottom of this one.

And there’s more summer fun where that came, in 180 pages of classic Archie hijinx that fits perfectly in a pocket for your weekend road trip. You can start reading below with the complete classic, “The Beach Bomb,” by Frank Doyle and Al Hartley, and have a comics-filled weekend!