It’s a pool party panic in BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR!

Panels from an Archie Comics Story. Betty, Veronica, Stacy, Eliza and others are in a pool at a pool party, but little kids are running through the scene destroying everything.

The girls of Riverdale High are trying to have a quiet little get-together in today’s BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR one-shot comic, but come on, you know that’s not gonna happen!

Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Eliza Han watch fireworks by a lake, leaning on Archie's classic 1960s car. Jughead sits on the ground eating a hamburger. Betty takes a selfie. Archie plays the guitar.

Everything seems to be going well at first, but this story is called “Party Panic!” for a reason. When the boys and the little league team they’re coaching decide to crash, fireworks ensue; it’s a wet and wild Riverdale tale brought to us by Tom DeFalco and Steven Butler!

And that’s just the start of a whole comic book’s worth of summer shenanigans, including the Ethel Muggs-starrer “Just Beachy” by Dan Parent that you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, put your own copy in your beach bag, and have a comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

An interior story page from BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR.

