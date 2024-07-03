It’s a pool party panic in BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR!

The girls of Riverdale High are trying to have a quiet little get-together in today’s BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR one-shot comic, but come on, you know that’s not gonna happen!

Everything seems to be going well at first, but this story is called “Party Panic!” for a reason. When the boys and the little league team they’re coaching decide to crash, fireworks ensue; it’s a wet and wild Riverdale tale brought to us by Tom DeFalco and Steven Butler!

And that’s just the start of a whole comic book’s worth of summer shenanigans, including the Ethel Muggs-starrer “Just Beachy” by Dan Parent that you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, put your own copy in your beach bag, and have a comics-filled weekend!