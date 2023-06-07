New Archie Comics Releases for 6/7/23

Riverdale Jones finds the Burger of Density in today’s releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale June 7, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this BLOCKBUSTER issue! In “Riverdale Jones and the Burger of Density,” Hero burgerologist (it’s a real job, trust us!) Riverdale Jones is deep in the heart of the rainforest to discover the most delicious, exotic burger recipe! Join our hungry hero Jughead, with his faithful pet Hot Dog by his side, in this fun, an adventure-filled riff on Indiana Jones just in time for the new movie!

Script: Adrian Ropp

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

On Sale Date: 6/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

It’s a burger-palooza in this newest installment! Join a certain caped crusader on his mission to save innocent people from burger-less lives—wait what? That’s right, get ready for fun and adventure with Jughead’s superhero alter-ego, Captain Hero!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 6/7

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS