Riverdale Jones sniffs out the mysterious Burger of Density!

Jughead — er, we mean Riverdale Jones! — is on the trail of a delicious ancient artifact in this week’s new one-shot, ARCHIE & FRIENDS: HOT SUMMER MOVIES!

This summer’s hotly anticipated blockbuster entry in the Indiana Jones franchise gets the Archie treatment in a new story by Adrian Ropp and Bill Galvan, starring Jughead as Riverdale Jones, the world’s preeminent burgerologist. He’s on a snack-tastic adventure looking for what sounds like an incredible hamburger in the rainforest.

But that’s not all! This ish is called “Hot Summer Movies,” after all, and there’s more cinematic entertainment from the Archie Archives, including “E.T. Travesty” by George Gladir and Dan DeCarlo, which you can read in full below. Then, grab your ticket to the whole show right here!