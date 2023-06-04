Fly Girl and Inferno return in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #130!

Inferno the Fire-Breather is back, along with Fly Girl and Pureheart, in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST!

Fly Girl hit the mean streets of Riverdale last week in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #314, and she wasn’t done! In a new story by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler, the buzz-worthy heroine saves the day one more time . . . or at least she would have. Pureheart is on the scene, as well, and he’s pretty distracted! Then, the villainous Kennel Kween is up to no good again and Inferno the Fire-Breather is back to stop her animal antics, in a new story by Ian and Bill Gavan.

All that super derring-do caps off nearly 200 pages of classic comics from the Archie Archives, including a superpowered Mr. Lodge adventure called “The Costume” by George Gladir and Dan Parent. You can read that one for free right here before grabbing your own action-packed copy here!