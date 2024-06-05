Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 6/5/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 6/5/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Betty calls Archie and asks him to go for a walk.

Young Dr. Masters causes a ruckus on the beach and the enigmatic PoolNoodle makes his blockbuster debut in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 5, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

The Riverdale gang pose as various characters from blockbuster films, except Archie who is wearing his normal clothes and holds a clapperboard that says: Archie Studio Blockbusters. Jughead is dressed like Rambo and is holding a huge submarine snadwich. Betty is dressed as The Bride from the movie Kill Bill, in a yellow jumpsuit and holding a sword. Kevin, Reggie, and Toni are dressed as Ghostbusters, while Trick and Treat the Halloween imps float behind them with scared looks on their faces. Betty is dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, with pigtails and a blue dress, and she is holding her orange cat Caramel.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Archie’s summer movie fantasies get out of control! You’ve heard of Deadpool! Well, get ready for PoolNoodle! A character whose first appearance may be his last! Archie and the gang poke fun at every movie you can shake a stick at or sword. But no blood in this issue, unless it’s a paper cut.

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

Betty, Veronica, and Archie, all wearing swimsuits, cannonball into the ocean, making splashes. They're all smiling at the reader.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #33

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica will do anything to get the attention of heartthrob Dr. Masters while he is filming his new medical series on Riverdale Beach. It’s the battle at the beach with Betty vs Veronica.

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/5
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Archie and his friends are at a costume party. Reggie asks who they're supposed to be. Archie is a king, Betty is his queen, and Jughead, dressed as a court jester, says he's the royal food tester. He's eating a plate full of food.

Archie runs through the park past Reggie and Veronica who are sitting on a bench. Reggie wonders what Archie wants to borrow from him this time. In the next panel, Archie is running away with Veronica in his arms and Reggie looks stunned.

