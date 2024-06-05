New Archie Comics Releases for 6/5/24

Young Dr. Masters causes a ruckus on the beach and the enigmatic PoolNoodle makes his blockbuster debut in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 5, 2024:

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Archie’s summer movie fantasies get out of control! You’ve heard of Deadpool! Well, get ready for PoolNoodle! A character whose first appearance may be his last! Archie and the gang poke fun at every movie you can shake a stick at or sword. But no blood in this issue, unless it’s a paper cut.

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #33

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica will do anything to get the attention of heartthrob Dr. Masters while he is filming his new medical series on Riverdale Beach. It’s the battle at the beach with Betty vs Veronica.

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

