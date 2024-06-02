New Archie Comics Coming in August 2024

In August’s new releases, we throw open the doors to The Cursed Library, Kardak the Mystic returns, Archie makes a huge decision, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE CURSED LIBRARY: ALPHA

This is it… this is the moment our horror one-shots have led to… THE CURSED LIBRARY! When we last left off in MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH, Jinx has the former Queen of the Underworld trapped in the mysterious library, as her father-bestowed demon powers have intensified. To stop Jinx from becoming like her father, her best friend Danni Malloy must rescue and convince Madam Satan to guide her through Hell itself to find the one thing that can possibly save her friend’s soul––Jinx’s mom. Along the way, they’ll also discover a number of faces they’ve seen before, though only in the pages of the terrifying tomes within the cursed library. This three-issue limited series horror event tells a story about the bonds that tie us together and how the only thing that can save the world from evil is radical love. It’s Riverdale’s Return of the Jedi meets Dante’s Inferno. A three-part event that will close the door on the Cursed Library and usher in a whole new chapter of horror stories.

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Soo Lee, Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 8/21

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

KARDAK THE MYSTIC (ONE-SHOT)

All John Cardy ever wanted was to be recognized for his talents at magic tricks and sleight of hand. He’s talented, but not enough to get noticed for it until he comes across a (unbeknownst to him) cursed ruby. This ruby grants John the power of invisibility. As Kardak the Mystic, he performs feats no one else can with this magic. Unfortunately for him, going invisible isn’t just a trick of the eyes, but rather entering another realm parallel to our own. And something inside that realm wants to use Kardak to enter our world for dark purposes.

Script: Joe Corallo

Art: Butch Mapa

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Butch Mapa

Variant Cover: Skylar Patridge

On Sale Date: 8/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE HORROR PRESENTS… TERRIFYING TALES (TPB)

Archie Comics continues to terrify with this collection of seven tales featuring final girls, grotesque gourmands, frightening fandom, summer camp slashers and more!

TERRIFYING TALES is a feast for any horror-hungry fans, with everything from psychological thrillers to dimension-bending sci-fi. Madam Satan and Jinx are joined by Danni Malloy, Bingo Wilkin, and others in a true terror tour through the depths of Hell and back. Beware as you read horror stories from every corner of the Archie Universe! Featuring a retro, distressed cover by horror comic master Robert Hack. This collection includes the following one-shots: BETTY: THE FINAL GIRL, POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS, THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, JINX: A CURSED LIFE, CAMP PICKENS, STRANGE SCIENCE, AND MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Robert Hack

979-8-88967-990-5

$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

160 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/14

ARCHIE: THE DECISION (ONE-SHOT)

Archie. Finally. Decides. At long last, the answer to the question generations of fans have asked will be answered. Who will Archie choose? Betty or Veronica? Written by Eisner Award-winning comics scribe TOM KING and illustrated by Archie legend and fan-favorite artist DAN PARENT, this is the tale only they can tell. Everyone in Riverdale is waiting for his choice, and all of your favorites, from Josie & The Pussycats to Sabrina the Teenage Witch (and even Hot Dog!), are joining in the fun. No matter who you want him to choose, you DEFINITELY don’t want to miss this ALL-NEW, FULL-LENGTH story!

Script: Tom King

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Rosario “Tito” Peña

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Dan Parent w/ Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Cover: Stephen Byrne

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY AND ME #16 FACSIMILE EDITION

It’s the cover that snuck past the Comics Code Authority and would go on to spawn a million memes! Archie Comics is proud to present this highly sought after issue of BETTY AND ME #16 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 8/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S SCARY STORIES (TPB)

More Halloween hijinks than you can shake a glow stick at in this spine-tingling collection of haunting tales. Come along with spirits TRICK and TREAT, as they guide you door to door, looking for fun! This collection is a must-have for the spooky holidays.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

979-8-88967-992-9

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/21

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #353

BRAND NEW STORY! In the fast-paced, ever-changing world of modern slang, how do you keep up with everyone’s spectacular vernacular? Join us for a lesson in today’s grooviest terms. (Kids still say groovy, right?)

Script: Timmy Heague

Pencils: Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/21

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #25: JUGHEAD’S FUN FOR FALL

Riverdale’s foremost burger connoisseur trades his triple-decker dreams for spooktacular treats in tales guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/7

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #327

BRAND NEW STORY! You’ve marveled at Betty as Superteen, and been thrilled by Veronica as Powerteen, but nothing could have prepared you for the dazzling first appearance of WONDER TEEN X. Who is she? You’ll have to read it to believe it!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/28

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #34

BRAND NEW STORY! Let’s be honest, more Moose is always a good thing. Especially if we’re talking about Mini-Moose, the first appearance of the brand-new canine companion to Riverdale’s favorite jock. What could go wrong?

Script: Chris Cummins

Art & Letters: Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/14

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.