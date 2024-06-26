Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 6/26/24

Archie drives a beach buggy down the beach shouting hi at the gang: Veronica, Betty, and Jughead. The car is backfiring as he goes.

Detective Fran Frazer is back for a beachy mystery in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 26, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

 

Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Archie all lay on inflatable beds floating on a pool with their eyes closed, facing up at the reader. Jughead eats an ice cream bar.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #141

BRAND NEW STORY! The gang is spending a fun day on the beach—until things start disappearing! There’s a rumor that mysterious ghost surfers are playing havoc, but that couldn’t be true… could it?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/26
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #22. Archie is recording the outgoing message on his answering machine (an old kind of phone answering technology before voice mail). Jughead sits in the room on a couch laughing. The message basically says girls calling him should leave a detailed message with all their vital stats like hair color, etc. In two inset panels, Betty and Veronica both slam down their phones angry after hearing the message.

Cover of PEP #404. Ms. Grundy is coaching the girls soccer team and she says she has to give them an inspirational talk. In the next panel she's in the locker room yelling at the team with an angry look on her face, saying if they don't win she'll give them extra homework.

