New Archie Comics Releases for 6/26/24

Detective Fran Frazer is back for a beachy mystery in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 26, 2024:

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #141

BRAND NEW STORY! The gang is spending a fun day on the beach—until things start disappearing! There’s a rumor that mysterious ghost surfers are playing havoc, but that couldn’t be true… could it?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

