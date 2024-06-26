New Archie Comics Releases for 6/26/24

Detective Fran Frazer is back for a beachy mystery in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 26, 2024:
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #141
BRAND NEW STORY! The gang is spending a fun day on the beach—until things start disappearing! There’s a rumor that mysterious ghost surfers are playing havoc, but that couldn’t be true… could it?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/26
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
