Home Archie Comics Presents New Archie Comics Coming in September 2024

New Archie Comics Coming in September 2024

, , , , ,

Jughead wears an astronaut costume, Betty wears a devil costume, Archie wears his Pureheart the Powerful superhero costume, Veronica wears a witch costume, and Archie's dog Vegas stands on his hind legs wearing a super dog costume. Veronica takes a selfie of the group and the y all smile at the camera.

In September’s new releases, Danni Malloy swings into action in The Cursed Library, the Mother of all Witches makes her malevolent debut, Halloween kicks into gear, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Cover of THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA. Danni Malloy leads a charge against ghostly demons holding a sharpened trident as her weapon. She's followed by Madam Satan in shackles, and a demonic version of Jinx Holliday, reading from a spellbook and apparently conjuring the demon ghosts. Watching from the background are various characters from other Archie Horror comics like the werewold version of Jughead and the evil toy verion of Archie.

THE CURSED LIBRARY #2 (of 3): OMEGA

The next thrilling chapter of the Cursed Library saga is here! In ALPHA, Danni and Jinx confronted Lucifer himself—over what was supposed to be a family dinner. But the devil can’t be so easily tricked, and while Jinx is separated from her best friend Danni and transported to an uncanny valley version of her life, Madam Satan faces imprisonment. It’s going to take a journey through the depths of Hell to right all that has been wronged! And who they find there may just surprise you!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio
Art: Craig Cermak
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Craig Cermak
Variant Covers: InHyuk Lee, Julius Ohta, Skylar Patridge
On Sale Date: 9/18
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

Cover of SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024. Sabrina smiles looking out at the viewer, levitating her cat familiar Salem above one hand. They stand in front of a collage of various characters from other recent Sabrina stories including her aunts, her uncle Ambrose, The Wicked Trinity (Sapphire, Jade, and Amber), Trick and Treat the Halloween imps, and various monsters. In the upper right corner of the cover is a blurb announcing the first appearance of the Malevolent Mother Striga. Mother Striga is pictured in head only, a green-skinned older women with long black hair with streaks of gray.

SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: It’s an all-out battle at Eyegore Estates as Sabrina’s nemesis AMBER NIGHTSTONE makes her return! But when the evil Amber unleashes is more powerful than even she expected, it’s going to take more than just two magical beings to set things right!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler. Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of VERONICA #28: Facsimile Edition. Veronica swan dives into a swimming pool wearing a yellow bikini with pink floral print. Outside in the snow, Archie and Reggie look on with eager looks on their faces. The snow beneath their feet has melted into puddles and is now boiling.

VERONICA #28 FACSIMILE EDITION

Dive into this special replica of this beloved issue of VERONICA #28 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Angelo DeCesare, George Gladir
Art: Stan Goldberg, Rudy Lapick, Henry Scarpelli
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood
On Sale Date: 9/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of THE BEST OF ARCHIE: RIVERDALE HIGH RAUCOUS. Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Toni run towards the viewer with excited looks on their faces in the school hallway. The decorative background is green with white chalk symbols related to school, like chalkboard equations, school books, and a diploma.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE: RIVERDALE HIGH RAUCOUS (TPB)

The hallowed halls of Riverdale High have been like a second home to Archie Andrews and all of his friends in Riverdale… whether the faculty like it or not! For over 80 years, Archie and his pals and gals have caused plenty of high school hijinks and detention dilemmas, all to the chagrin of their principal, Mr. Weatherbee! In the vein of our mega-popular Best of Archie series, this title showcases some of the best and most hilarious high school stories from Archie’s storied history. Class is in session!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
979-8-88967-994-3
$13.99 US / $17.99 CAN
5 ¼ x 7 ½”
256 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/25

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #354. Jughead wears an astronaut costume, Betty wears a devil costume, Archie wears his Pureheart the Powerful superhero costume, Veronica wears a witch costume, and Archie's dog Vegas stands on his hind legs wearing a super dog costume. Veronica takes a selfie of the group and the y all smile at the camera.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #354

BRAND NEW STORY! The annual Halloween party at Eyegore Estates seems scarier than ever! That’s because the mischievous sprites Trick and Treat have turned evil! Will their pranks ruin Halloween forever?

Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Rex Lindsey, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20, with a cover blurb reading: Halloween Special. Archie wears a vampire costume, and Betty and Veronica both wear witch costumes. Betty and Veronica stir a witch's cauldron filled with bubbling green liquid.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20: ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Halloween is here again and Archie and all his friends in Riverdale are ready to have a spooky good time! From trick or treating to bobbing for apples and costumes galore, you’re in for some frighteningly fun adventures!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/11
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143. Betty and Archie hold each other in a gust of fall wind, blowing leaves around them. Hearts float around their heads.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #143

BRAND NEW STORY! Young Doctor Masters wants to make his favorite town YOUR favorite town by showcasing everything and everyone that makes Riverdale special but when you LIVE on the internet like YDM does, it’s ALL ABOUT MEME.

Script: Timmy Heague
Pencils: Bill Galvan
Inks: Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #35. Archie, Betty, and Veronica sit on a yellow crescent moon, floating against a field of stars in a purple night sky. Jughead floats by on his own yellow star in the background.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #35

BRAND NEW STORY! A broken urn at the Riverdale Museum has unleashed an ancient spirit that threatens to menace the whole town. It’s up to Powerteen and Super Teen to save the day! But when they’re joined by an enigmatic new suphero, WonderTeen X, they’ll have two mysteries to solve: how to contain the ancient spirit and finding out who this new hero is!

Script: Bill Golliher
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/18
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Comments are closed.