New Archie Comics Coming in September 2024

In September’s new releases, Danni Malloy swings into action in The Cursed Library, the Mother of all Witches makes her malevolent debut, Halloween kicks into gear, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE CURSED LIBRARY #2 (of 3): OMEGA

The next thrilling chapter of the Cursed Library saga is here! In ALPHA, Danni and Jinx confronted Lucifer himself—over what was supposed to be a family dinner. But the devil can’t be so easily tricked, and while Jinx is separated from her best friend Danni and transported to an uncanny valley version of her life, Madam Satan faces imprisonment. It’s going to take a journey through the depths of Hell to right all that has been wronged! And who they find there may just surprise you!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: InHyuk Lee, Julius Ohta, Skylar Patridge

On Sale Date: 9/18

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: It’s an all-out battle at Eyegore Estates as Sabrina’s nemesis AMBER NIGHTSTONE makes her return! But when the evil Amber unleashes is more powerful than even she expected, it’s going to take more than just two magical beings to set things right!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler. Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VERONICA #28 FACSIMILE EDITION

Dive into this special replica of this beloved issue of VERONICA #28 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Angelo DeCesare, George Gladir

Art: Stan Goldberg, Rudy Lapick, Henry Scarpelli

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood

On Sale Date: 9/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE: RIVERDALE HIGH RAUCOUS (TPB)

The hallowed halls of Riverdale High have been like a second home to Archie Andrews and all of his friends in Riverdale… whether the faculty like it or not! For over 80 years, Archie and his pals and gals have caused plenty of high school hijinks and detention dilemmas, all to the chagrin of their principal, Mr. Weatherbee! In the vein of our mega-popular Best of Archie series, this title showcases some of the best and most hilarious high school stories from Archie’s storied history. Class is in session!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

979-8-88967-994-3

$13.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½”

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/25

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #354

BRAND NEW STORY! The annual Halloween party at Eyegore Estates seems scarier than ever! That’s because the mischievous sprites Trick and Treat have turned evil! Will their pranks ruin Halloween forever?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Rex Lindsey, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/25

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20: ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Halloween is here again and Archie and all his friends in Riverdale are ready to have a spooky good time! From trick or treating to bobbing for apples and costumes galore, you’re in for some frighteningly fun adventures!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/11

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #143

BRAND NEW STORY! Young Doctor Masters wants to make his favorite town YOUR favorite town by showcasing everything and everyone that makes Riverdale special but when you LIVE on the internet like YDM does, it’s ALL ABOUT MEME.

Script: Timmy Heague

Pencils: Bill Galvan

Inks: Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #35

BRAND NEW STORY! A broken urn at the Riverdale Museum has unleashed an ancient spirit that threatens to menace the whole town. It’s up to Powerteen and Super Teen to save the day! But when they’re joined by an enigmatic new suphero, WonderTeen X, they’ll have two mysteries to solve: how to contain the ancient spirit and finding out who this new hero is!

Script: Bill Golliher

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/18

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.