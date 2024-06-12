New Archie Comics Releases for 6/12/24

Greendale High’s “Wicked Trinity” make their bewitching debut, and so does Detective Fran Frazer’s plucky new cat, in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 12, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

THE WICKED TRINITY (ONE-SHOT)

Sabrina’s magical nemesis Amber Nightstone and her sidekicks, Jade Kazane and Sapphire Gill, are intent on becoming the most powerful witches in the world. Isolated from so many around them, the three have formed a coven based on their individual needs for vengeance and true freedom. But when there is some dissent among the ranks, their small coven is threatened to be obliterated from within.

Script: Sam Maggs

Art: Lisa Sterle

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Lisa Sterle

Variant Cover: Soo Lee

On Sale Date: 6/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #351

BRAND NEW STORY! Move over, Scooby Doo, the new mystery-solving team is here. Fran Frazer (and introducing her crime-fighting cat Stinger) is on the case with Archie and friends. Can they save the old beach theme park, or will they be scaredy cats?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS