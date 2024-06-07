Dr. Masters riles up the beach in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #33!

It’s war on the beach when Young Dr. Masters shows up to film a new TV show. Join the girls of Riverdale on their quest for fame in this week’s WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #33!

Young Dr. Masters has amassed quite the following and he always causes quite a stir when he shows up in small-town Riverdale. Today is no exception! In “Is There a Doctor on the Beach?” by Dan Parent, Betty, Veronica, and pretty much everyone else starts hamming it up for a chance to be on camera with the medical marvel himself.

But that’s not all! The rest of this issue is packed with nearly 200 pages of summertime hilarity, including the Betty-and-Archie tale “Suddenly It’s Summer” by Frank Doyle and Tim Kennedy, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!