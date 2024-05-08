New Archie Comics Releases for 5/8/24

Cassie Cloud returns in an all-new fairy tale and Archie reaches a big milestone, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 8, 2024:
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: Once upon a time, there were two best friends, Betty & Veronica, who were the handsomest ladies in the land. One day a strange duckling (Cassie Cloud) enters their village with odd notions of popularity and fun and befriends a strange minstrel (Randolph) and proves that it’s what’s on the inside that counts!
Script: Goldie Chan
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
On Sale Date: 5/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #350
BRAND NEW STORY! Celebrate 350 issues of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest with a party! Moose is having a BBQ party, and everyone is reflecting on their relationship with the big guy… for better or worse!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/8
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
