New Archie Comics Releases for 5/8/24

Panels from and Archie Comics story. Archie is pitching a baseball game and Reggie is batting. Reggie taunts Archie, saying he can't throw one by him. Archie throws a literally flaming fastball and hurts his arm doing so.

Cassie Cloud returns in an all-new fairy tale and Archie reaches a big milestone, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 8, 2024:

Betty, Archie, and Veronica, all wearing fairy tale costumes, are on top of a medieval castle at night, with a monster climbing a turret in the background. Veronica holds a sword while Betty swings off the ramparts, holding Archie. Jughead stands in the background casually eating a submarine sandwich.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Once upon a time, there were two best friends, Betty & Veronica, who were the handsomest ladies in the land. One day a strange duckling (Cassie Cloud) enters their village with odd notions of popularity and fun and befriends a strange minstrel (Randolph) and proves that it’s what’s on the inside that counts!

Script: Goldie Chan
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
On Sale Date: 5/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #350

BRAND NEW STORY! Celebrate 350 issues of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest with a party! Moose is having a BBQ party, and everyone is reflecting on their relationship with the big guy… for better or worse!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/8
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Betty and Veronica are shopping online, and the purse Veronica buys instantly comes to her through a chute with a sign that reads: Instant Shopping. She says it's the ultimate in home shopping.

Veronica, Betty, Archie, and Jughead are lounging by Veronica's pool in swimsuits. Veronica is petting a cat and she says she's going to the international cat show. Jughead thinks she has sneezed and says gesundheit.

Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are skiing. Veronica wears an American flag-design snow suit. Archie says he doesn't know if he should kiss her or salute her. Someone unknown falls down the ski slope in the background.

