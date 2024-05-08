New Archie Comics Releases for 5/8/24

Cassie Cloud returns in an all-new fairy tale and Archie reaches a big milestone, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 8, 2024:

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Once upon a time, there were two best friends, Betty & Veronica, who were the handsomest ladies in the land. One day a strange duckling (Cassie Cloud) enters their village with odd notions of popularity and fun and befriends a strange minstrel (Randolph) and proves that it’s what’s on the inside that counts!

Script: Goldie Chan

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

On Sale Date: 5/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #350

BRAND NEW STORY! Celebrate 350 issues of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest with a party! Moose is having a BBQ party, and everyone is reflecting on their relationship with the big guy… for better or worse!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

