New Archie Comics Releases for 5/22/24

Moose headlines Riverdale’s first Wrestling Rumble, Archie’s Judgment Day is here, and much more! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 22, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (of 3)

In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie’s efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in the first Archie Premium Event.

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Megan Hutchison

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Jae Lee, Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 5/22

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #140

BRAND NEW STORY! It’s the first annual Riverdale Amateur Wrestling Rumble, a royal rumble for charity. No one can beat the masked wrestlers. Who is this mystery trio? And can they be beat?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS FRENZY (TPB)

Get ready for a FRENZY of humor, heart, and hilarity in this GIANT-sized collection of stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-827-2

$10.99 US

4-7/8 x 6-9/16”

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/22

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS