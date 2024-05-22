New Archie Comics Releases for 5/22/24

Moose headlines Riverdale’s first Wrestling Rumble, Archie’s Judgment Day is here, and much more! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 22, 2024:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (of 3)
In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie’s efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in the first Archie Premium Event.
Script: Aubrey Sitterson
Art: Megan Hutchison
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Megan Hutchison
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Jae Lee, Reiko Murakami
On Sale Date: 5/22
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #140
BRAND NEW STORY! It’s the first annual Riverdale Amateur Wrestling Rumble, a royal rumble for charity. No one can beat the masked wrestlers. Who is this mystery trio? And can they be beat?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/22
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS FRENZY (TPB)
Get ready for a FRENZY of humor, heart, and hilarity in this GIANT-sized collection of stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-827-2
$10.99 US
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/22
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Your Favorite Bookstore
A Digital Edition on comiXology!