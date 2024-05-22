Archie’s Judgment Day is here!

The day we’ve been warned about is finally here! Demons have descended on Riverdale and only one teen can stop them — the epic three-part horror tale launches today with ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1!

While Archie’s horror hits normally come in bite-sized one-shots, this one was too epic, too sprawling, too action-packed to be contained in 22 pages, and it all starts here. Riverdale has been all but obliterated by vicious (we mean it!) monsters of all kinds, but hope isn’t lost. Old reliable Archie Andrews is on the scene with a baseball bat and a will to use it. It seems like he’s almost done mopping up, but that can’t be right for just the opening pages of the very first issue, can it? You’ll have to read it to believe what happens next!

You can preview the story by Aubrey Sitterson and Megan Hutchison below, and since we know you can’t stop there, grab your own copy here. Keep those baseball bats sharpened and watch your six!