Powerteen trashes Riverdale in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #324!

A jealous and overzealous Powerteen unleashes a crafty supervillain (oops!) in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #324!

When three of Riverdale’s greatest superheroines have to settle a bet on who’s the best, you know some havoc is about to go down! And fine, OK, we admit it, this is all the fault of Veronica, a.k.a Powerteen; she feels the need to prove herself more super than Superteen and The Jaguar so she hatches a brilliant plan: free a seemingly harmless supervillain so she can easily stop him. Enter: Climate Changling! Little does she know, this frosty imp has some unexpected meteorological tricks up his sleeve. It all goes haywire in “The Best for Last” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler.

Treat yourself to a preview of that one below, along with another example of Veronica at her best in the complete classic “Prom Qualm” by George Gladir and Jeff Shultz. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!