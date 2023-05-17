New Archie Comics Releases for 5/17/23

Jinx Holliday returns in a full-length solo horror one-shot—not to mention SuperTeens, Power Pets, and Penny Parker—in a jam-packed day of new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale May 17, 2023:

Jinx Holliday is a firecracker and a firestarter. Destruction always follows in her wake. And sometimes weirdos stop her and talk about her “destiny.” It’s all combined to create quite the aura of mystery around a 14-year-old girl who just wants some pizza rolls, and while her soul might belong to Satan, her heart belongs to the electric guitar. But one day, when Archie and company come looking for her help because Jughead is acting weird, Jinx and her BFF Danni embark on a mission to exorcize Jughead. It’s the two BFFs vs. Satan for the good of humanity—or at very least, for Jinx to just be free to be a normal 14-year-old girl who just happens to dabble in necromancy and rock ‘n’ roll.

Script: Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Power Pet Peeves,” the SuperTeens get word that a handful of supervillains are loose in Riverdale. As the team goes to stop these villains, the Power Pets tag along unnoticed. But when our teen superheroes come face-to-face with a villainous bank robber, the Power Pets leap into action!

Then, in ” Penny Makes Sense!” intrepid investigator Penny Parker is on an important case: find Archie’s missing book report! Hey, in Riverdale, anything can be exciting!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

Art: Steven Butler, Dan Parent, Lily Butler, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/17

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

