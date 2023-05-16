New Archie Comics Coming in August 2023

In August’s new releases, Jinx’s pal Danni headlines a new sci-fi horror one-shot, The Archies get the deluxe trade paperback treatment, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Danni Malloy is Jinx Holliday’s best friend, and where one goes, the other is sure to follow… even if that means through hell and back and forth through the depths of space and time. When Danni receives a mysterious message from former friend Dilton Doiley, Danni is horrified to learn that he’s built a time machine and it’s gone terribly wrong—and now the three of them have been transported to warped version of Riverdale, where nothing seems quite right. It’s up to Danni to set things right and bring them back to the present day, and the hometown they know and love… and she might have to explain a thing or two to Jinx about what’s going on, too! STRANGE SCIENCE explores Danni’s personal history, time travel, and the importance of being to be true to yourself and what matters most to you.

Script: Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Butch Mapa

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Butch Mapa, Ellie Wright

Variant Cover: Skylar Patridge

On Sale Date: 8/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Welcome to the chilling world of Archie Horror, where demons roam the earth and terrifying tall tales come to life. From robotic rogues and inter-dimensional interlopers to sinister sorcerers and macabre mystics, this anthology collection has everything your horror-hungry heart desires. Riverdale and its surrounding areas are known to be hotbeds of strange happenings and paranormal activity, but sometimes things get downright disturbing, and even the most pure-hearted of people can’t be saved. Join the masters of Archie Horror, Madam Satan and Jinx Holliday (plus everyone’s favorite talking cat, Salem), as they act as our tour guides into the realms of the unknown, plunge us into the depths of Hell and send chills up our spines! Featuring a retro, distressed cover by horror comic master Robert Hack. Collects seven killer comics: Madam Satan, Chilling Adventures in Sorcery, Jinx: Grim Fairy Tales, Weirder Mysteries, Chilling Adventures of Salem, The Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery, Happy Horror Days.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Robert Hack

978-1-64576-859-3

$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

160 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/23

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet…

Why would you ever think that? At least Bite Sized Archie is back in print to take your mind away from that madness! Bite Sized Archie returns in the second collection of the thought-provoking (sure, why not) and satirical (most definitely) webcomic! The gang from Riverdale go way past meta and right into real as they tackle the world of today in their weekly strips. Both charming and sardonic, these comics reflect all the little things in life, pop culture and beyond. Packed with behind-the-scenes content from the creative team, you can’t miss this sequel compilation!

Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Cover: Vincent Lovallo

978-1-64576-877-7

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 3/8 x 8”

112 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/16

You’ve got front row tickets to the concert of the year with this special edition volume of Archie’s all-time best-selling THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS graphic novel series, celebrating over 80 years of musical stories! The Archies are the hottest band of the last century, with tours that have taken them around the world, the catchiest hit singles, and a dedicated fanbase all over the globe. And now you’ve got an all-access look at what makes The Archies—as well as many of their musically-minded friends—just so fun and appealing! Get ready for mirth, merriment, and plenty of melodies!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-863-0

$13.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/30

We’ve got 1,000 more pages of hijinks and hilarity for our adoring fans! In this oversized, PRESTIGE collection of entertaining Archie Comics stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-861-6

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/2

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! GHOST FOX, the heroic son of THE FOX makes his return to Riverdale and tries to keep a low profile, while rancher Nevada Jones teaches Archie and the gang an important lesson in self-reliance.

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Pat Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/30

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

Jughead Jones is on the case in these stories about mystery and intrigue throughout space and time! With plenty of breaks for burgers, of course!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey

On Sale Date: 8/16

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Detective Fu Chang is on the case at the Riverdale Museum in a fun Knives Out parody! And Captain Commando makes an appearance at the Lodge Water Park and comes face-to-fin with an unexpected visitor!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn

Art: Rex Lindsey, Steven Butler, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/2

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Captain Commando is in Riverdale once more, and he’s becoming quite the summer sensation! Then, Captain Valor teaches Little Archie how to stand up to bullies with his martial arts expertise!

Script: Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/9

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Captain Valor, along with Little Betty and Little Veronica, are entrusted with a task of utmost importance: keep Hiram Lodge’s rare Egyptian vase safe until it can be taken to a museum! Then, Betty wants to know why Veronica hasn’t told her more about the mysterious Ghost Fox. Can Shinji Patton be sly enough to outwit everyone in Riverdale from discovering his secret identity?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Bill Golliher, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/23

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.