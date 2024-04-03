New Archie Comics Releases for 4/3/24

Daisy Thunder makes her high-octane debut and the gang goes to space school in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 3, 2024:
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: HOT ROD RACING (ONE-SHOT)
A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this NEED FOR SPEED issue! In “The Race to Save Face,” the first appearance of Daisy Thunder of the Southside Serpents, Daisy challenges Archie and his crew to a charity race throughout Riverdale. Can Archie’s souped-up jalopy best Daisy’s hot wheels? All that plus more racing fun!
Script: Craig Boldman
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #349
BRAND NEW STORY! ARCHIE has been selected as the first human high school student to attend a prestigious outer space high school! What will life… more importantly high school life… be like in outer space?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/3
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
