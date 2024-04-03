Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 4/3/24

Panel from and Archie Comics story. Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead are excited about Spring and point out all the signs, like tulips, daffodils, and trees starting to bloom.

Daisy Thunder makes her high-octane debut and the gang goes to space school in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 3, 2024:

Archie, Reggie and Jughead lead a drag race in Archie's customized jalopy, with new character Daisy Thunder following a close second. She is a slim white woman with pink hair wearing a helmet and a blue jumpsuit. Cheryl and Jason Blossom follow in third place.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: HOT ROD RACING (ONE-SHOT)

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this NEED FOR SPEED issue! In “The Race to Save Face,” the first appearance of Daisy Thunder of the Southside Serpents, Daisy challenges Archie and his crew to a charity race throughout Riverdale. Can Archie’s souped-up jalopy best Daisy’s hot wheels? All that plus more racing fun!

Script: Craig Boldman
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Archie looks up at a cloud of images of Betty and Veronica, all floating above his head with hearts.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #349

BRAND NEW STORY! ARCHIE has been selected as the first human high school student to attend a prestigious outer space high school! What will life… more importantly high school life… be like in outer space?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/3
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Veronica wakes up in her bedroom with a start, saying she had a nightmare that she couldn't find an ATM machine. Betty looks on smiling, and Veronica's poodle jumps off the bed.

Betty stands next to a robot duplicate of Archie, holding a bouquet of flowers, and she tells Veronica that Dilton made her the ultimate robotic pet. Veronica scowls at her, holding a robot dog. Dilton stands off to the side with a proud smirk, having just given both of them there robots.

Betty and Veronica stand next to a Christmas tree, looking down at a toy robot. Betty asks Veronica if she exchanges gifts with Archie. Veronica says she exchanges every one of Archie's presents.Betty and Veronica snowboard down a snowy mountain slope. Veronica asks where the brakes are on this thing.

