New Archie Comics Releases for 4/3/24

Daisy Thunder makes her high-octane debut and the gang goes to space school in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 3, 2024:

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: HOT ROD RACING (ONE-SHOT)

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this NEED FOR SPEED issue! In “The Race to Save Face,” the first appearance of Daisy Thunder of the Southside Serpents, Daisy challenges Archie and his crew to a charity race throughout Riverdale. Can Archie’s souped-up jalopy best Daisy’s hot wheels? All that plus more racing fun!

Script: Craig Boldman

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #349

BRAND NEW STORY! ARCHIE has been selected as the first human high school student to attend a prestigious outer space high school! What will life… more importantly high school life… be like in outer space?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/3

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

