Welcome to Riverdale, Daisy Thunder!

There’s a new racer in Riverdale, and it turns out she’s not as new as we might have thought!

In today’s fast and furious new one-shot comic, ARCHIE & FRIENDS: HOT ROD RACING, ace driver Daisy Thunder makes her first appearance, and the boys aren’t too happy about it. It’s race day in Riverdale and Archie is hoping to notch an easy victory with his customized jalopy, but when Daisy Thunder shows up he knows he’ll have to work for it. We’ve never seen this mysterious speedster before but Archie sure has, and their history may be fueling her need for speed. It all goes down in “The Race to Save Face” by Craig Boldman and Steven Butler.

And that’s just the start! The whole issue is a turbo-charged treat with a selection of fun racing stories from throughout Archie history, including “Winner Take All” by George Gladir and Bill Vigoda which you can read in full below. Once you reach the finish line, grab your collectible copy here, and buckle up!