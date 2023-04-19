New Archie Comics Releases for 4/19/23

Bingo Wilkin is back (but scary this time!), along with The Web and The Mighty Crusaders in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale April 19, 2023:

Bingo Wilkin is not just a world-renowned musician. He’s an icon. An iconoclast. A legend. A leader. He’s also a master of manipulation with fans and followers willing to do his bidding, no matter how evil it may be. Is too much ever enough when it comes to celebrity? The team behind The Chilling Adventures of Salem return with this psychological thriller about fame and fandom.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “On the Web,” Veronica Lodge’s new designer bag is gone! Stolen! Will horrors never cease?! Thankfully Wyatt Raymond, aka the Web, is here with his tech and sleuthing skills to reunite Veronica with her prized possession!

Then, in “Dr. Zardox’s Revenge,” Dr. Zardox is a villainous old man with a robot that does his bidding, and he’s got his sights set on Riverdale (let’s be real here: who doesn’t?!). The Crusaders and Superteens will have to team up once more to take him down!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

