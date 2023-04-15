New Archie Comics Coming in July 2023

Just who is Casey, the new kid at Riverdale High? There’s only one way to find out, in July’s new one-shot comic, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: BEACH PARTY, featuring a Babbi doll-themed party to celebrate the new feature film. You’ll find all of that and more in July’s new releases! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this SUMMER FUN issue! In “Babbi’s Riverdale Beach Party,” to celebrate the release of the new Babbi movie, Veronica decides to throw an over-the-top beach party, with everyone dressed as their favorite Babbi doll. The Lodge Beach House is turned into a lifelike version of Babbi’s Beach House—complete with unicorn rides on the beach! There are even some hints that a surprise guest will make an appearance—so when a handsome, young stranger shows up, EVERYONE wants to know who he is! All that plus even more fun in the sun stories and fabulous summer fashions!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!

On Sale Date: 7/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Shop until you Drop,” MAD DR. DOOM is up to his old tricks! This time his plan is to attack what everyone values most—their phones! The BOY BUDDIES are on the case—unless Little Archie and the gang distract them too much!

Then, in “Movie Mishap,” famous director Steven Squealberg is directing a movie and using Lodge Mansion as the backdrop. The movie is based on the true story of an international gang of criminals. Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica are all excited to be extras in the movie, but when a few other background actors are a little too good playing their roles, they’re going to need a real detective on the case: enter, FU CHANG!

Script: Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet

Art: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99

The tradition continues as Archie and the Gang keep cool by bringing a little festive fun into the summer time! Enjoy this hot collection of holiday stories while you lounge by the pool!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date7/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “You’re a FIREWORK!,” when innocent July 4th fireworks show at Pickens Park accidentally opens a portal to a demon world, DARKLING must send her former evil enemies out of Riverdale and back to their own world!

Then, in “Law & Disorder,” Reggie is causing mischief as usual—but Moose gets involved to settle the score, something unexpected happens: the action attracts superhero MR. JUSTICE, who’s got his eyes set on Moose as a potential sidekick!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “No Time for Justice,” SUPERTEEN, Betty’s superhero alias, stops two robbers in their tracks—which catches the eye of fellow superhero MR. JUSTICE! But how will Betty like having a brand-new superhero identity?

Then, in “M1N3RVA 2.0,” Little Dilton uses AI technology to help Evelyn Evernever bring her beloved Minerva doll to life. But when Minerva has a mind of her own, she wreaks havoc on Riverdale! The BOY BUDDIES are on the case to stop the doll’s reign of terror in this riff on the popular movie M3GAN.

Script: Ian Flynn, Ron Robbins

Art: Bill Golliher, Steven Butler, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99