New Archie Comics Releases for 3/8/23

Betty and Veronica quit The Archies and Ghost Fox returns in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale March 8, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Rock on with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of melodic tales! In “Rock Candi,” The Archies have some competition when a new girl band, ROCK CANDI, enters the scene! But it’s not all sugar and spice and everything nice—Betty and Veronica are feeling torn about having to leave The Archies behind, but there’s way more of a musical future for them in Rock Candi, along with their drummer, new girl Jola Kitt. Do they have what it takes to rock all of Riverdale? Plus, more rockin’ stories of musical mayhem!

Script: Holly G!

Art: Holly G!, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!



TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “The Beast of Bolling Bay,” Something shatters a rowboat on Bolling Bay, almost drowning two fishermen. Was it a giant turtle or some other unidentified sea monster? Assuming there must be a logical explanation, Mr. Lodge hires Captain Valor to investigate and suggests he take Little Archie as a local guide since he and his friends often fish the area. Will Captain Valor, Little Archie and his friend Little Ambrose be able to find out the truth about the “monster”?

Next, in “The Most Heroic Villain,” The Fox is at the mercy of Mr. Smile, when his son Ghost Fox comes to save the day! Except Mr. Smile has a secret weapon—Evil Heart! Watch the two teen masked crusaders go head-to-head to see whose powers reign supreme!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Steven Butler, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS