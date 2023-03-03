Little B&V team up with Captain Valor!

This week’s WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #23 features TWO all-new (and all-hilarious) superhero tales!

In “Danger at the Dig” by Tom DeFalco and Bill Galvan, Little Betty & Veronica team up with Captain Valor in an archaeological adventure. Then, in “Yacht’s Wrong With You?!” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler, Cheryl Blossom is heated up when Veronica shows off a better yacht, so she does what anyone else would do in that situation: hire Captain Scalliwag and a band of pirates to steal it! Looks like a job for high-seas hero Captain Commando.

You can preview those below, along with a complete classic from the Archie Archives. And have a comics-filled weekend!