New Archie Comics Releases for 3/22/23

A new Nevada Jones adventure, the long-awaited return of Pow Girl, and the sinister side of Pop Tate; we’ve got all that and more in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale March 22, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Pop Tate is the glue holding Riverdale together, whether everyone realizes or not. His Chock’lit Shoppe is the beating heart of the city, where everyone can stop in for a delicious bite and some safe haven—even the worst sorts. And not just the run-of-the-mill rapscallions who recently broke the jukebox. When a young Riverdale couple (Nick St. Clair and Sherry Thyme) attempt to dine and dash on the humble small business owner, they quickly discover the fryer grease isn’t the only heart-stopping thing about the Chock’lit Shoppe. From tales of mystery meat to the unnatural visitors that dine late at night, this anthology tells stories about the horrors that happen at Riverdale’s beloved malt shop—and how Pop Tate is at the center of it all, the most powerful figure in Riverdale providing haven to all sorts of terrors and underhanded villainy.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Liana Kangas, Chris Panda

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 3/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Roam on the Range,” Archie is excited—Mr. Lodge said that if he helped out with his cattle drive, he’ll pay for Archie’s next date with Veronica. Nevada Jones points out these drives take months. That’s news to Archie. Nevada agrees to let him out of his contract if he helps him get as far as the next town. Does Archie have what it takes to brave the rain and wind, burning day and freezing nights?

Then, in “Presenting Pow-Girl,” Pureheart is in battle with the Rampaging Rebound! Pow-Girl appears on the scene and attempts to aid Pureheart and prove her worth as a future Mighty Crusader. Unfortunately, due to her inexperience, chaos ensues!

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

Journey back to the Silver Age with the Mirth of a Nation himself, Archie Andrews! Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Archie shined bright in the 1960s when his standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious, and unforgettable—and the dates were always double-booked! Decades features some of the iconic stories that cemented his lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-879-1

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/22

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS