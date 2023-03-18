Archie takes us back to the swinging ’60s!

Archie’s “Decades” library of snazzy paperback collections continues this week with ARCHIE DECADES: THE 1960s!

The ’60s may have been the Silver Age of comics but it was the Golden Age of Archie, with some of the greatest comics talents in history teaming up to bring us hilarious visually stunning shorts that cemented Riverdale as the Mirth of a Nation. The “Decades” team selects their favorites from each title and era, and this volume stars the man himself, Archie Andrews! You can start reading now with the complete classic, “Winner Take All” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Harry Lucey below, and add a copy to your home library right here!