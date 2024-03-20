Home Archie Horror New Archie Comics Releases for 3/20/24

,

Panels from and Archie Comics story. Archie tries to convince Jughead that Spring is the best time of year but he isn't convinced.

More nefarious goings-on at Pop’s are revealed, and Spring comes to Riverdale Jughead-style in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 20, 2024:

Cover of POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS: FRESH MEAT. An array of disgusting food on a diner food, like a milkshake with an eyeball on top, severed fingers in french fries, and lots of insects.

POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS: FRESH MEAT main cover by Adam Gorham

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS: FRESH MEAT (ONE-SHOT)

Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe has been around for what feels like forever… but how? In this thrilling horror anthology, we learn just how Pop’s infamous malt shop came to harbor such evils, and the cursed deals he makes to ensure his doors always stay open. From the full creative team that brought you last year’s successful Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe of Horrors, we learn the nefarious origin of the beloved hometown haunt, with stories filled with shady business deals, carnivorous plants, and the horrors of small business ownership.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady
Art: Federico Sabbatini, Liana Kangas, Chris Panda
Colors: Ellie Wright
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Cover: Aaron Lea
On Sale Date: 3/20
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23: JUGHEAD SPRING TIME BASH. Jughead and Archie pose smiling.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23: JUGHEAD SPRING TIME BASH

Spring is in the air, so smell the flowers (and burgers!) with Jughead in this collection of seasonal stories featuring everyone’s favorite best pal!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/20
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Veronica runs up to Betty and Jughead saying it's a beautiful world and it's wonderful to be alive, holding a letter she just got in the mail. Betty says she just found out her credit card limit was increased.

Veronica and Betty talk in the hallway of Riverdale High School, while Archie walks up to them. They're in full-color but he is in black and white. Veronica says he's been watching too many black and white TV reruns.

Veronica is meditating with Betty looking on smiling. Mr. Lodge is behind them opening bills, angry. Veronica says she meditates to unwind and he says she should mediate to unspend.Betty and Veronica leave a shoe store with exhausted shopkeepers laying on the floor in a mess of boxes behind them. Betty says they shopped until they dropped.

