New Archie Comics Releases for 3/20/24

More nefarious goings-on at Pop’s are revealed, and Spring comes to Riverdale Jughead-style in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 20, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS: FRESH MEAT (ONE-SHOT)

Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe has been around for what feels like forever… but how? In this thrilling horror anthology, we learn just how Pop’s infamous malt shop came to harbor such evils, and the cursed deals he makes to ensure his doors always stay open. From the full creative team that brought you last year’s successful Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe of Horrors, we learn the nefarious origin of the beloved hometown haunt, with stories filled with shady business deals, carnivorous plants, and the horrors of small business ownership.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Liana Kangas, Chris Panda

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Aaron Lea

On Sale Date: 3/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23: JUGHEAD SPRING TIME BASH

Spring is in the air, so smell the flowers (and burgers!) with Jughead in this collection of seasonal stories featuring everyone’s favorite best pal!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS