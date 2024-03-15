The Shield movie starts shooting in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #138!

They’re filming a new Shield movie in town and it seems that someone forgot to tell The Shield!

In this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #138, Joe Higgins, the famous patriotic superhero’s secret identity, is trying to go about his day when he stumbles onto the set — and stumbles into another guy in his costume! It just gets worse from there as Joe tries to get to the bottom of things without revealing his secret to the world, in “Picture Perfect” by Dan Parent.

And that’s not all! The new lead story kicks off a power-packed, pocket-sized digest full of fun from the Archie Archives, including “Robot Ruckus” by Bill Golliher, which you can read in full below. Grab your copy here once you’re caught up, and have a comics-filled weekend!